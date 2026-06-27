The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have wasted no time in preparing for life without Bronson Xerri.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Belmore-based club will be securing a two-year deal with Penrith Panthers outside back Jesse McLean.

Jesse, the older brother of Panthers and NSW Blues star Casey McLean, burst onto the scene at Penrith as a teenager and was initially expected to be a better player than his younger brother.

Forging his own path, Jesse debuted in the NRL during the 2023 season and scored a try in his second appearance the following year against the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2024.

He racked up 20 tries across 30 NSW Cup games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Currently, Jesse is under contract with the Panthers until the end of the 2028 season, and he would be bought out of his final two years to make the Bulldogs move happen.

The challenge has been getting to play at a consistent NRL level, something Canterbury could provide.

A two-year deal from the Bulldogs could genuinely represent an opportunity for Jesse to establish himself as the first-choice player he was expected to be when he was coming through the Penrith ranks.

In 11 games in the NSW Cup for the Panthers this season, he has scored 10 tries, made 54 tackle breaks, and averages 174 running metres per game in the best team in the competition.