Canterbury Bulldogs second rower Adam Elliott is reportedly desperate to remain at Belmore, and is set to take whatever action required to stay there.

Elliott's future at the club has been plunged into uncertainty following an incident just under a fortnight ago at a Gold Coast establishment, which also involved women's NRL player Millie Boyle.

The NRL integrity unit fined Elliott for the incident, finding that he “brought the game into disrepute and failing to comply with biosecurity protocols”, while the second rower was also stood down by the Bulldogs for the remainder of the season.

It's now being reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Elliott will front the Bulldogs' club board on Monday in an attempt to save his spot at the club.

While the incident would ordinarily have received nothing more than a slap over the wrist, it's not Elliott's first off-field behaviour problem, following Mad Monday in 2018, and an incident with former teammate Michael Lichaa before the season which the second rower wasn't fined or suspended for.

It's understood the Bulldogs would prefer to move Elliott rather than sack him, with the New Zealand Warriors lining up as his most likely option if he was to depart Belmore.

However, the publication have reported that, so desperate is Elliott to remain in blue and white he will agree to have a clause added to his contract forbidding him from touching alcohol at any time.

Elliott of course signed with the Bulldogs on reduced money at the time of his last contract, ignoring the offer from the Warriors which was believed to be worth more.

However, the Bulldogs are now in a salary cap crunch, having signed six high-profile recruits for next year and director of football Phil Gould is reportedly desperate to free up more money ahead of 2022 and 2023, where the club are supposedly in talks with Mitchell Pearce, and on the look out for a first choice hooker.