The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly weighing up their options on the future of second rower Adam Elliott.

While it has been generally accepted that no decision will be made until the NRL integrity unit completes an investigation for an incident a week ago at a Gold Coast establishment, Elliott is unlikely to be wanted in 2022 at Belmore.

The Daily Telegraph though are reporting that, while Elliott will have to face the club board for his future at the club, the board's preference is to move him, rather than sack him.

The 26-year-old, who has played 101 first grade games and has been stood down for the remainder of the season following the incident, is on contract at Belmore until the end of the 2023 season on a deal reported to be worth around $500,000 per season.

That is money the Bulldogs desperately need to be spending elsewhere. The club's salary cap has been stretched to within an inch of its life following six high-profile signings of Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior.

The club are aware they still require a regular game managing hooker, despite the recent reported signing of the uncapped Josh Cook from South Sydney, while they have also been recently linked with an experienced option in the halves, with Mitchell Pearce looking to finish his career in Sydney following the expiration of his current deal at the end of the 2022 season.

The Telegraph are reporting that, while previously interested, the Canberra Raiders now have no interest in bringing Elliott to the club.

That was noted before he signed his last deal, however, the club have since signed Corey Harawira-Naera, and Hudson Young has had a breakout year, while Englishman Elliott Whitehead continues to go from strength to strength.

It's understood the Bulldogs view the New Zealand Warriors as their best chance to offload Elliott, with the club previously interested alongside the Raiders.

The Bulldogs have already had a major clean out for next year, with Dylan Napa, Lachlan Lewis, Renouf Atoni, Sione Katoa, Dean Britt, Chris Smith, James Roumanos, Brad Deitz, Watson Heleta and Kiko Manu this week being told they won't be offered new contracts alongside the already set to depart Nick Meaney (for the Storm) and Will Hopoate (for St Helens in England).