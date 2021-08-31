Canterbury have confirmed 12 players will depart the club at season's end.

Following their team announcement for this weekend's clash against the Tigers, the Bulldogs confirmed that a dozen off-contract players will not continue their tenures with the club past this season.

Dylan Napa, Lachlan Lewis, Renouf Atoni, Sione Katoa, Dean Britt, Chris Smith, James Roumanos, Brad Deitz, Watson Heleta and Kiko Manu have not seen their contracts extended into the 2022 season.

Will Hopoate is set for a venture to the Super League, joining St Helens RLFC, while Nick Meaney will join the Storm from next year.

The exodus of key names will see hundreds of NRL appearances cut from Trent Barrett's squad ahead of the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs will welcome six new players from 2022 however, with Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Matt Dufty, Tevita Pangai Junior, Brent Naden and Paul Vaughan all heading to Belmore.

"I'd like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Bulldogs, to thank all of the players that are departing at the end of this season, for their efforts during their time at Belmore," Canterbury CEO Aaron Warburton said in the club's announcement.

"Every player is a part of Bulldogs' history and will always be welcomed back to the club.

"We now wish each of them, and their family, all the best for the future."

The club's list culling follows the Bulldogs' secured wooden spoon finish, currently eight premiership points behind the 15th-placed Broncos.