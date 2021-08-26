Canterbury Bulldogs' second rower Adam Elliott is reportedly set to be handed a fine after being asked to leave a Gold Coast establishment over the weekend.

That won't be the only penalty handed out though, with The Daily Telegraph reporting NRLW star Millie Boyle will also be hit with a warning.

While Boyle told the ">publication on Tuesday that the incident had been blown out of proportion, Elliott was thrown out of the venue after allegedly heading to the bathroom with Boyle.

Boyle is only tipped to receive a warning for the incident, but for Elliott, for who this will be his third indiscretion following a 2018 Mad Monday incident and an incident with Michael Lichaa before the start of the season, the fine payable to the NRL is reported to be around $10,000.

It would be the first time an NRLW player has been handed any form of punishment or penalty by the NRL's integrity unit.

However, it's understood the Bulldogs are considering greater penalties to Elliott.

With Canterbury desperate to bring their salary cap problems under control following six high-profile signings ahead of the 2022 season, Elliott may be viewed as expendable by the Canterbury board.

The news of the fine, and potentially Canterbury's board slapping Elliott with a show cause notice as to why he should remain at the club, follows reports this morning that a portion of Canterbury players are concerned over his position with the blue and white.

Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould described Elliott's incident as "Grade 5 stupidity" on Monday evening, and admitted his position at the club was unclear.