The Canterbury Bulldogs have taken the decision to stand down Adam Elliott for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season, and now, details about the incident on Saturday afternoon have been revealed.

In a statement yesterday, the Bulldogs said they were working the NRL integrity unit to investigate the alleged incident on Saturday afternoon at a Gold Coast establishment.

Elliott was out with teammates at the time, who were interviewed on Monday by the club.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Elliott was thrown out of the establishment after being seen heading towards the bathroom with NRLW player Millie Boyle.

Boyle told the publication that the incident had been blown way out of proportion and that it was more embarrassing than anything else.

“I’d been at the Burleigh Pavilion having a few drinks,” Boyle said.

“Then we went to a restaurant and I bumped into Adam. I haven’t seen him for ages. We grew up together on the far south coast. I’m from Bega, he’s from Tathra but we went to the same high school before he moved up to Sydney.

“I’ve known his family for a long time. I’d had a few too many drinks, as you do from time to time.

“Look, all we did was have a kiss in the bathroom. It’s been taken way out of context. It’s a big kerfuffle about nothing. We’re both single and mates from way back.

“It was stupid and more embarrassing than anything else. Seriously, we did nothing wrong but had a few too many.”

It's understood Elliott hadn't touched alcohol for the entirety of the NRL season after an incident in 2021 with former teammate Michael Lichaa.

Elliott has been seeking professional help for alcohol problems, with this being his third incident, following the Lichaa incident earlier this year, and his 2018 Mad Monday indiscretion.

The Bulldogs are reportedly looking to bring their salary cap back into check ahead of the 2022 NRL season following six high-profile signings for the season - Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan.

It's understood the club now could look at cutting Elliott, although he is contracted until the end of the 2023 season. It has been reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that the Bulldogs could make a decision this week on Elliott.

The police were never involved in the incident on Saturday, and Elliott is reportedly surprised to have been stood down for the remainder of the season.