It's understood a portion of Canterbury Bulldogs' players are completely against the actions of second rower Adam Elliott.

Elliott has landed himself in hot water over a recent incident where he was thrown out of a Gold Coast establishment over the weekend.

It has since been revealed he was caught kissing NRLW player Millie Boyle before being asked to leave, however, the police were never involved in the incident, and Elliott complied with all directions to leave.

The incident caused the Bulldogs to stand Elliott down for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season.

It's not Elliott's first incident however, following Mad Monday in 2018 and an incident earlier this season with former teammate Michael Lichaa, which he was not fined or suspended for.

However, it hasn't stopped teammates reportedly privately hoping Elliott is disciplined or even sacked, according to a The Daily Telegraph report.

It's understood that, following the incident with Lichaa, players in the club were frustrated and while they won't publically show it, privately, they are hoping action is taken.

Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould said on Monday evening that the contract situation and long-term future of Elliott at Belmore is, at this stage, still undecided.

It has been rumoured previously that the Bulldogs are looking to free up some salary cap space, with the club having signed six high-profile recruits for 2022 in Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Gould on Monday called the incident "Grade 5 stupidity," however, was non-committal on Elliott's position at the club.

It's understood Canterbury want the issue settled before the start of the 2022 season, although some players are still supportive of Elliott's position.

The NRL integrity unit is still investigating.