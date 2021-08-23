The NRL are investigating Canterbury Bulldogs' second rower Adam Elliot for an off-field incident over the weekend.

It's understood Elliott was asked to leave an establishment on Saturday afternoon where he was drinking with teammates.

The Bulldogs have now issued a statement, standing Elliott down for the final two games of the year.

"The Bulldogs have been made aware of an incident involving Adam Elliott on the Gold Coast," the statement read.

"The club are currently working with the NRL integrity unit regarding the matter.

"As a result, the Bulldogs have stood Elliott down for the final two matches of the season, until the process has been completed."

The Bulldogs, who are one of 13 clubs relocated to Queensland after the NRL left Sydney and Melbourne early last month, sit in last place on the NRL table. The establishment was located on the Gold Coast.

BREAKING : Bulldogs player Adam Elliott under investigation after behaviour in a Gold Coast restaurant. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 23, 2021

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, the venue Elliott and teammates were attending was approved by the NRL, and that no breach of the competition's biosecurity policy, or Queensland government restrictions and public health orders occurred.

It's unclear at this stage the nature of the incident, and what caused Elliott to allegedly be asked to leave the venue

Elliott, who has previously represented both Country New South Wales and the Indigenous All Stars, was involved in an incident earlier this year with Michael Lichaa, however, avoided both suspension and a fine.