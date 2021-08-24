Canterbury Bulldogs' general manager of football has admitted a decision is yet to be made on Adam Elliott's future at Belmore.

The comments come following an off-field incident on the weekend when the second rower was thrown out of a Gold Coast establishment.

Reports since suggest Elliott was seen heading to the bathroom with NRLW player Mollie Boyle before being thrown out, although there are no suggestions the police were involved, or that Elliott refused to leave the venue.

Elliott has reportedly been off alcohol for seven months since an incident prior to the start of the 2021 season with former teammate Michael Lichaa, and has been receiving support.

Canterbury made the decision that Elliott would be stood down for the remainder of the season, and Gould told Channel 9s 100% Footy on Monday evening that Elliott's future at the club is "yet to be determined."

“That’s yet to be determined,” Gould said.

“He was interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit this afternoon and I’ve spoken to them this evening, collating a report for the Bulldogs’ board. Beyond that, I can’t talk too much.

“Adam has been very honest in his role and what took place and he’s been quite remorseful.

“Adam as we know has been getting alcohol counselling for the past seven months, he hasn’t had a drink for seven months.

“He decided to drink some alcohol yesterday and he’s wound up in this position.

“He was asked to leave a premises, which he complied, and we’ve spoken to the premises and they’ve said he was no problem. He complied straight away as soon as he was asked to leave.

Gould said Elliott's actions counted as "stupidity" though give his past indiscretions, both with Lichaa earlier this year, and during the Mad Monday incident of 2018.

“As I explained to Adam today, incidents like this allow the media to bring up the past and that can be hurtful to other people at that time as well,” Gould said.

“Grade five stupidity at the moment.”