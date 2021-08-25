Bulldogs back-rower Adam Elliott is in the midst of another scandal after being caught sharing a kiss with NRLW star Mille Boyle in the bathroom of a Gold Coast restaurant.

The 26-year-old was asked to leave the restaurant on Sunday afternoon, with both Canterbury and NRL Integrity Unit confirming they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Boyle has since poured cold water on the event via a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

“Look, all we did was have a kiss in the bathroom. It’s been taken way out of context. It’s a big kerfuffle about nothing," she said.

This is not the first incident involving Elliott, he had previously undergone alcohol counselling this year after an incident in the pre-season where he reportedly kissed a former teammate, Michael Lichaa's fiancee.

Despite his list of off-field offenses, Canterbury's major sponsor, pub baron Arthure Laundy does not want to see Elliott sacked.

He has also revealed the details of a phone call between himself and the embattled forward to the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘I’m so sorry I let you down.’ Laundy repeated,

‘You’ve let yourself down.

“I told him, ‘I’m still here for you and will always be here for you."

“Last night he said, ‘I will never, ever let you down again'. I have to believe it and will help him.”

Laundy has also advised Elliott to give up alcohol.

The Bega-born Bulldog will miss the final two-matches of the season as a result of this latest incident.

The wooden spoon will now find its way to Belmore for the first time in 13-seasons, as the Pups currently languish at the foot of the table with just a pair of wins to their name this year.