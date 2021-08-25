Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster has stated that he is more than open to the idea of playing under supercoach Wayne Bennett at any of the league's proposed expansion sides.

The pair first joined forces this season during Queensland's 3-0 Origin series defeat, yet despite the emphatic result, a professional partnership had been forged.

The 26-year-old made his intentions clear to Peter Badel of The Courier Mail by stating that a return to his home state under Bennett's stewardship could be on the cards in the future.

“For sure I will consider it [a second Brisbane team],” Munster told the scribe.

“I know Wayne would be very keen to coach a second Brisbane team. He told me in Origin camp [last November] he is keen on a second Brisbane team, so it would be a very competitive side if Wayne was in charge.

“It’s a big decision for me."

The Origin representative's announcement was made in the wake of the ARL's set of meetings on Monday to hear the proposed Firehawks, Jets and Dolphins bids for entry.

With the team that will be granted the league's latest license set to enter the competition in 2023, it presents both Munster and Bennett with a golden opportunity to reunite given that the former's contract is set to end in the Victorian capital at the same time.

Although the lure of a homecoming under Bennett appears tantalizing, the Rockhampton-born back stated that he would not depart the Storm without first giving them an opportunity to retain his sterling services.

“The Storm are a great club and they gave me my first opportunity to play NRL," Munster continued.

"I am a pretty loyal bloke and I will definitely give them an opportunity to keep me, but with the new Brisbane coming along, it will be a tough conversation to have."

Still, Munster could see the appeal of playing for a start up side that is set to play out of his own backyard.

“There is so much potential with a 17th team, especially for Central Queensland when I’m from and all the regions around Brisbane," he said.

“Expansion would be a great thing for the game. I‘m sure the Broncos wouldn’t be too happy, but two Brisbane teams would make for a great rivalry headbutting against each other and it would attract a lot of fans.

“Another Brisbane team would be great for the competition.”

Family ties could also help any of the three-prospective teams secure his services given his wife, Bianca, is also a sunshine state native.

“It’s definitely something to think about it. I’ve already thought about it,” Munster stated.

“My partner has family on the Sunshine Coast and I’ve spoken to Bianca about going home to Queensland.

“It has some appeal, but I’ve really enjoyed my time in Melbourne and they have been great for me.

“I’m becoming a father, so when the time comes, I might have to put my family and consider moving back to Queensland where our families are.”

Munster and the Storm are set to face Parramatta in a top-eight battle this Saturday night, before rounding out their regular season fixture against Cronulla the following Friday.