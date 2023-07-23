Parramatta Eels veteran Josh Hodgson is set to make a call on his future, having told his teammates that he has played his last game in the NRL due to a neck injury he suffered a couple of months ago.

While his return date was unknown for a while, the hooker met with a specialist during the week, and it was revealed that he would be risking his future health if he continued to play. Having may still require another surgery, it was at this point Hodgson told teammates he has played his last game in the NRL, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Signing a two-year deal with the Eels in the off-season to join from the Canberra Raiders, the club has has preliminary discussions with the NRL about a medical retirement. If this is allowed, the NRL will remove his 2024 contract from the salary cap freeing up space for Parramatta.

As the second year of his contract was a mutual option between the player and the club, the hooker took up the option earlier this year for what is worth to be around $350,000, according to the publication. It is understood that if the club took up the option, he would have received a higher wage. It is an unfortunate end to the career of one of the greatest NRL English imports.

In his place, the Eels are expected to announce Joey Lussick will be his replacement after St Helens RLFC confirmed his release from the club on Sunday for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Herald now reports that the club paid a transfer fee of $50,000 for his services.