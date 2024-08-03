The Parramatta Eels have secured a 30-20 upset victory over the New Zealand Warriors in a match that was full of action and a side of controversy. The win comes on the back of tasting victory only once in their last 12 games.

The Warriors welcomed back key players in Shaun Johnson, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, and Addin Fonua-Blake but could not inspire a victory in front of a sold-out home crowd.

The post-match notes will show that Parramatta's solid win may be overshadowed by a contentious moment involving Eels forward Joe Ofahengaue and Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Watene-Zelezniak accused Ofahengaue of a 'squirrel grip', leading the referee to put the incident on report after the winger's complaint.

Eels skipper Clint Gutherson praised his team's resilience and execution, highlighting a significant improvement in their play.

“We kept defending and defending, and they were the first ones to crack. The last few months we haven't taken opportunities. Tonight, 90 per cent of passes stuck,” Gutherson noted.

“If we can play like that it's going to be a fun last five weeks.”

The mood was significantly darker in the Warriors' presser, with coach Andrew Webster showing deep frustration with his team's performance, notably with their errors and perceived lack of resilience.

“It's been all year, it's frustrating. We haven't shown our potential … it's just not good enough,” Webster stated, his disappointment palpable.

“I feel like we dropped our bundle.”

Despite the loss and the 'Wahs' current position on the premiership ladder, Webster is defiant about the Warriors' prospects for the remainder of the season.

“Four games, four wins, see what happens. Bye to finish. We haven't made it easier but we won't be giving up,” he asserted.