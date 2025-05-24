The Wests Tigers have reportedly set $165,000 as the figure they will be prepared to release Lachlan Galvin for.

Transfer fees - a common place in other sports overseas - have rarely been used in the NRL, but the Tigers are understood to have told Galvin they will not let him leave for free.

On contract until the end of 2026, the Tigers recently confirmed the five-eighth would leave the club at the end of his current deal, and at the time, said an early release hadn't been asked for, nor would it be considered.

But the fallout since has been dramatic, with teammates seemingly turning against Galvin in the aftermath, and the five-eighth spending a week in the NSW Cup after an interview which suggested his future would be better served under a coach not named Benji Marshall.

It's believed the Parramatta Eels are the front-runners for his services - and indeed they are the only club who have declared interest in the five-eighth to this stage - but it won't come cheap for the men from Western Sydney.

It is understood that the Eels have also "upped their offer overnight", according to Michael Chammas when speaking on Triple M Rocks Footy on Saturday.

The Canterbury Bulldogs are also believed to be interested, although director of football Phil Gould has claimed his club won't be approaching the talented youngster who was once thought of as the future of the Wests Tigers.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that while Tigers' CEO Shane Richardson wants to move his club on from the situation, and not have Galvin's shadow looming over the joint-venture in 2026, they will not take anything less than $165,000 as a transfer fee.

That means Galvin, who could earn seven figures when he signs his next deal, will come as one of the NRL's most expensive players.

The Eels will be keen to get a deal over the line, though, given the looming departure of Dylan Brown, who will join the Newcastle Knights from the start of 2026.

Galvin's departure would also allow the Tigers to chase Adam Reynolds, who revealed last night on Triple M Radio there has been interest from the joint-venture, although no formal offer yet.

Reynolds said his priority is to get a deal done in Brisbane, but that is no guarantee given the salary cap situation at Red Hill.