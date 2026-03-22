ROUND 3
CAN WON
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
10
-
14
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
4
-
40
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
14
-
18
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
12
-
38
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
10
-
38
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
20
-
16
Polytec Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PAR WON
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
30
-
20
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
30
-
16
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 3
CAN WON
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
10
-
14
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
4
-
40
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
BRI WON
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
14
-
18
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
12
-
38
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
DOL WON
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
10
-
38
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
SOU WON
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
20
-
16
Polytec Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PAR WON
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
30
-
20
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NQL WON
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
30
-
16
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎