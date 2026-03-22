The Parramatta Eels have been dealt a brutal blow after their win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday afternoon.\n\nIt comes in the form of a suspected ACL injury to prop J'maine Hopgood, who sustained a 'hip-drop' tackle from Ryan Couchman, which resulted in the Red V forward being sent to the sin bin.\n\nEels coach Jason Ryles confirmed the injury in his press conference, saying that although it wasn't intentional, it is a by-product of the NRL's ambition to bring fatigue into the game.\n\n“It's not intentional. But unfortunately you keep throwing fatigue into the game and you keep making them (more tired),” Ryles said.\n\n“They happen. So that's reality. You just have to practise and mitigate it as much as you can and hope that it doesn't happen. It's really disappointing (for Hopgood).”\n\nHopgood was bent awkwardly in a tackle at the end of the first half, which saw him be aided off the field.\n\nWith the introduction of fatigue in the game, more players are spending time defending repeated sets; unfortunately, they can sometimes get it wrong.\n\nHopgood's ACL injury is definitely something the NRL should investigate carefully, as wide criticism has come with the amount of 'six again' infringements being handed out to start the season.