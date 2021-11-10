The Parramatta Eels have reportedly signed Simon Woolford to coach the club's Jersey Flegg junior team and oversee the development of talent.

Parramatta legends, led by Ray Price, recently blasted the club for their handling of an enormous junior nursery among over things as the Eels struggle to find the breakthrough needed to end a long-term premiership drought.

Price, in an open letter signed by other club legends, asked for a vote of no confidence in the current club board.

However, the signing of Woolford is a major boost to the Eels' junior program, who have lost plenty of local juniors over the years, including Luke Keary, Daniel Tupou and David Klemmer.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, Woolford was being hunted by a number of other clubs in the NRL following his time at the Newcastle Knights as assistant coach of their New South Wales Cup team.

Prior to that role, he had coached the Huddersfield Giants between 2018 and 2020 in the English Super League, however, that ended in poor fashion with Woolford eventually resigning due to a run of poor results.

However, the 46-year-old is held in high regard by clubs in the NRL and has also made a name for himself as a talent scout in both Australia and England, which will go perfectly hand in hand with his new role as a development coach at the Eels.

Woolford was one of the best hookers in the game during his playing career, notching up 262 games between 1994 and 2008, with 234 for the Canberra Raiders and 28 for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The news of Woolford joining the Eels follows the recent re-signing of head coach Brad Arthur, as well as assistants Stephen Murphy and David Kidwell, who will both be with the club until the end of 2022. Arthur has signed a longer-term extension with the Eels, who are now turning their attention towards re-signing a long list of off-contract talent.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard was the first to re-commit to the club last week, however, the pressure to retain stars like Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i and Ryan Matterson is mounting.