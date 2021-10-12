Former Parramatta Eels' legend Ray Price has blasted the club, calling for a vote of no confidence in the current board.

The Parramatta board have come under scrutiny and pressure like never before during the 2021 season as speculation over head coach Brad Arthur built.

He has now been re-signed, while the club rebounded from a slump on-field to make the semi-finals, but fans still felt they had finished well short of where they should have.

Price was joined by grand final-winning prop Terry Leabeater in endorsing a letter which has included a vote of no confidence in the administration and board of the club, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

It's understood the letter was sent this week and has also been supported by sponsors, members, junior league officials and business owners.

The letter is believed to accuse the Parramatta board of failing its supporters, members and players, with an "unacceptable and ongoing situation relating to PNRL operations."

The Eels have come under fire over the past three years, with back-to-back-to-back eliminations in the second week of the finals, despite building a squad which should have been able to achieve greater.

Price spoke passionately about the letter and situation at the club in an explosive interview with the publication.

“These blokes (the administration and board) are ******* with the whole club," Price said.

Price added the junior retention at the club was creating major headaches.

Despite having one of the more talented junior nurseries in the competition, the Eels have been able to hang onto much of the talent from the area.

The likes of Luke Keary, Daniel Tupou, John Asiata, David Klemmer and Alex Twal are all from the Parramatta local area and yet representing other clubs.

“They’ve all got to be sacked. They haven’t got a clue. When they get a good person there, they do their darnedest to get rid of them. The part I can’t understand is why we have so many of our juniors playing for other clubs," Price added.

It's understood Price wanted the support of more former players, but couldn't get their support in addressing the club in such a brutally open manner.

“And I’m really dirty I haven’t got the support of my fellow players. Some said they didn’t want to get involved. You can’t do anything or succeed in anything if you don’t get involved. We can’t fix the club if we don’t all get together," Price said.