The Parramatta Eels are reportedly set to announce the signature of Knights' forward Jirah Momoisea in the coming weeks.

The Eels have lost plenty of players out of their forward pack ahead of the 2023 season, with Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks) and Ray Stone (The Dolphins) all already signing elsewhere.

That list could also become longer, with speculation that Ryan Matterson will sign with the Dolphins, although the Eels are desperate to keep the now Origin lock and second row forward, while the club could also release lock Nathan Brown if he finds a deal elsewhere.

The only signatures Parramatta have so far confirmed for the 2023 season are hooker Josh Hodgson from the Canberra Raiders - who will replace Mahoney in the number nine jumper - and J'maine Hopgood from the Penrith Panthers, who has just six games of NRL experience to his name in the middle third, although is likely to enjoy a long career at the top level.

With a dwindling list of players still off-contract ahead of the 2023 season, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Momoisea - a Kiwi forward who has battled for minutes in the Hunter - has agreed to terms to make the switch to Western Sydney in 2023.

Momoisea, who is 23, weighs in at 109 kilograms and stands at 193 centimetres tall, but has only made eight NRL appearances.

Not helped along by numerous significant injury setbacks, he was originally part of the Melbourne Storm's pathways system before being poached by the Knights in 2019.

His signature to the Eels will add depth to their currently stretched forward pack, and while Momoisea will likely need to bide his time behind starting front rowers Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard - who have both re-signed with the blue and gold - he will be immediately in the discussion for a bench spot alongside other middle forwards like Hopgood and former junior Origin player Ky Rodwell, who is in the reserves for this week's clash with the Roosters but could come into the 17 with speculation Nathan Brown will be dropped.