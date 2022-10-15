It has been revealed that Brad Arthur played next to no role in his son Jakob Arthur's contract extension.

The Eels, despite their trip to the grand final this season, have been a club left in the headlights of NRL criticism for the previous three years, where the club was knocked out at the semi-finals on each occasions.

The failure to advance beyond Week 2 of the finals, as well as a failing junior program at the club, left them to bring former St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown to the club to conduct a review of the pathways and club.

A report, which was leaked in the lead up to Parramatta's preliminary final against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, found plenty of issues at the club, but most notably an issue of nepotism.

There was no indication at the time that this related to Brad and Jakob Arthur at all, however, with Jakob off-contract and his form off the bench for the blue and gold mixed at best, his future seemed to be up in the air in Western Sydney.

He has now signed a contract extension however which will keep him at Parramatta until at least the end of the 2024 season.

General manager of football Mark O'Neill said that the only role the coach played was giving the club his views on Jakob Arthur, and that he had no hand in confirming the contract.

“Brad gave us his views like he does with all the players,” O'Neill said.

“Jake's got a manager, Chris Orr, and we did the deal. A better kid you wouldn't meet. He's got a bit of leadership about him too.

“People should remember Jake's a 20-year-old kid and he could still play Jersey Flegg next year.

“He works very hard and we'll give him time to further develop.”

The youngster, who plays as a halfback, will once again be stuck behind Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown in 2023, however, both of the star halves are off-contract at the end of next season and, with November 1 approaching, are yet to put pen to paper on any contract extension.