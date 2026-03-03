The Melbourne Storm, Zac Lomax and the Parramatta Eels have settled their case in the NSW Supreme Court.

The Eels took Lomax to court, suing their former representative star after he attempted to claim the terms of his release from the club were not enforceable.

The winger, who signed a four-year deal for 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 with the Eels, was released after just a single season in blue and gold with the club agreeing to allow him to seek opportunities in other codes.

Lomax was reportedly set to join R360, but that ultimately fell through with the Saudi Arabian-backed rugby union competition pushed back to 2028.

It left the NSW representative in contract limbo, and while he commenced negotiations with the Storm, the Eels, who added a term to his release that he wouldn't be able to play for another club without Parramatta's express permission until at least 2029, blocked each move, which included player swaps and transfer fees.

The two clubs and Lomax have ultimately settled though, with the Eels conceding a single year off the date Lomax will be able to freely play for another club.

The Storm, who are now most unlikely to sign Lomax, will also have to pay Parramatta's legal costs totalling $250,000.

In their statement, Parramatta confirmed they are still willing to work with Lomax to find an amicable solution.

"The Parramatta Eels today provide the following update regarding Zac Lomax and proceedings involving the Melbourne Storm," the club wrote.

"In November 2025 as part of Zac Lomax's release from the remaining three years of his contract with the Parramatta Eels, Zac agreed that he would not play with another NRL team prior to 31 October 2028 without the written consent of the Eels.

"Over the past two months the Eels and the Melbourne Storm have worked towards reaching an agreement to enable Zac to play with the Storm. At no time did the Storm make an offer that could be implemented that would provide appropriate value for our football program.

"The Eels and the Storm have been unable to reach an agreement for the Eels to provide consent for Zac to play with the Storm.

"Today, the Supreme Court by consent made an order which has the effect of prohibiting Zac from entering into a contract, working, training or playing with any other NRL Club until 31 October 2027 without the Eels written consent.

"The court order is consistent with the restraint in the Deed of Release that Zac signed with the Eels on 16 November 2025, other than the Eels have agreed that the term of the restraint will now cease on 31 October 2027 rather than 31 October 2028. All other terms of the deed of release remain in place.

"The Melbourne Storm have consented to a costs order made by the Supreme Court that the Melbourne Storm will contribute $250,000 towards the legal costs incurred by the Parramatta Eels.

"The Eels are willing to work with Zac and his agent to find an NRL club that wants to sign Zac in exchange for the Eels receiving appropriate value for its football program."

That Parramatta are still willing to work with Lomax could mean other clubs get involved in the coming weeks as Lomax attempts to return to the field - and employment - at some point during 2026.

Lomax was also linked with moves to overseas rugby union and the Australian Super Rugby competition, but they have not yet been forthcoming.

"The legal case was never about preventing Zac from returning to the NRL. It was about ensuring that the terms of Zac's release, which Zac agreed to after seeking legal advice, were adhered to. As I have said before, contracts are an important part of the NRL as they are for every member of the community," Eels chairman Matthew Beach said in the statement.

"The consent order made by the Court order confirms that the restraint that Zac agreed to when he signed the Deed of Release will have legal effect. A key term of the restraint was the requirement to obtain the written consent of the Eels before Zac could sign with another NRL club.

"We would like to thank our legal team led by Arthur Moses SC, Liam Meahger and the team at Workplace Law for their guidance and advice throughout this process.

"We were always willing to consider a deal that would strengthen our football program. After trying for over two months, we were unable to reach an agreement with the Storm.

"We believe that Zac is a good young man and we are willing to work with him and his agent, in an open and transparent manner, to explore ways that we can reach an agreement where Zac can return to the NRL.

"While this period has presented some unique challenges, we felt strongly about standing up for what we believed to be right, and we appreciate the passion, unity and alignment we have seen from our members, fans, sponsors and everyone within the Club."