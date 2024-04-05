The Parramatta Eels have provided an injury update on five players, including star halfback Mitchell Moses, ahead of their Round 5 clash against the Raiders on Sunday.

After sustaining a foot injury two weeks ago, Moses underwent successful surgery, with the injury confirmation being a fracture in his left foot.

Still estimated to be back in Round 12, Moses has begun rehabilitation following the surgery.

A late withdrawal against the Wests Tigers on Easter Monday, second-row Bryce Cartwright will be unavailable for the next three to four weeks with a rib cartilage injury.

Succumbing to a one-point loss to the Tigers, the club suffered two injuries in the curtain-raiser NSW Cup match between the Eels and Western Suburbs Magpies.

Winger Haze Dunster has been ruled out for at least three months with a lisfranc injury and will undergo surgery soon. Toni Mataele (hamstring) will join him on the sidelines and will miss between four to six weeks.

The club has also provided an update on Matt Doorey (facial fracture), indicating his expected return date is Round 9.