Gun youngster Dantoray Lui is set to sign with the Parramatta Eels.

The Cairns junior was originally with the Cronulla Sharks during 2019, before switching to the St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of 2020 following a season marred by injury and COVID.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, the Eels have marked him as the eventual replacement for 27-year-old Mitchell Moses, who will still guide the Eels around for some time yet.

Following a start at the Dragons playing SG Ball during the early months of 2021, Lui made his Jersey Flegg Cup debut in Round 2 in what was a 32 points to 12 win over the Parramatta Eels.

From there, he was in and out of the Jersey Flegg team until the cancellation of the season as the Coronarivus pandemic picked up in Sydney, causing a lockdown and the cancellation of all sport.

Matches he played showed an impressive skillset though, and it's one the Eels have swooped on. His future at the Dragons looked incredibly uncertain given other young halves who have surged ahead in the system, including Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone, who both played first-grade at the end of 2019 and could be in the Dragons best 17 for 2022.

The 19-year-old, who has played for Queensland at junior representative level will play in the New South Wales Cup during 2022 as part of the development squad, before moving into the top 30 for 2023.

Lui would likely be battling with Jakob Arthur to be the first backup in the side, although that could all change if Dylan Brown moves on at the end of 2022.