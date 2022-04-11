The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that winger Waqa Blake has been sidelined "indefinitely."

Blake was taken from the field during Saturday's narrow victory over the Gold Coast Titans with a knee injury and failed to return, only managing to play 29 minutes.

The club released a statement on Monday afternoon stating he had suffered an MCL injury and would be sidelines for an extended period of time.

"Waqa Blake has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury in Saturday's game against the Titans," the statement read.

"Blake had scans yesterday to confirm the injury.

"His exact return date is unknown, but he will be out for an extended period of time."

The injury couldn't come in a worse position for Parramatta coach Brad Arthur who is already dealing with a backline injury crisis, with his side preparing for Easter Monday's clash with the Wests Tigers, before taking on the Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters in the next month.

Already sidelined are Maika Sivo (ACL - Round 12), Haze Dunster (ACL, MCL, PCL - season) and Sean Russell (punctured lung, fractured rib - indefinite) out of their backline.

It had forced Blake away from his normal centre spot onto the wing, with Tom Opacic called into the side, while Bailey Simonsson and Will Penisini have also been playing in Parramatta's crippled backline, which was already short on depth before major injuries struck.

Hayze Perham is the most likely addition to the side after he was 18th man on the weekend, however, Samuel Loizou and Solomone Naiduki have also been named amongst the reserves at various points and could be due for a call up.

Zac Cini could also be an option if Parramatta decide to promote him onto an NRL deal, with the former Tiger playing NSW Cup in recent weeks for the club following a pre-season train and trial deal with the Cronulla Sharks.