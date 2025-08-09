Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles has spoken for the first time about the situation involving Bailey Simonsson after the outside back requested an immediate release from the club earlier in the week.

One of the first players that Jason Ryles extended at the backend of last year after he was handed the coaching reins, Simonsson, has been a consistent and reliable player in the club's backline over the past four seasons.

Formerly with the Canberra Raiders, the injury-plagued outside back recently reached his 100-game milestone but has been overlooked in recent weeks and has only gone on to play two matches in first-grade since Round 10.

This saw reports emerge on Monday that he had requested a release from the Eels.

Speaking for the first time about Simonsson's situation on Saturday, Ryles is hopeful that he will train next week after he had been granted a leave of absence from the Eels.

“Bailey made that decision to stay away for a couple of days which we fully supported,” Ryles said via The Daily Telegraph on Saturday ahead of the club's match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

“He will get himself sorted and back into training as soon as he can. I'm not going to elaborate out on anything I speak with the players about.

“Bailey is being really well supported by the club, and we will make sure he is OK.

“(Wanting him here has) been communicated. It's been a little bit of a shock but it's all footy and we have to manage players as best we can.”

Earlier in the week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he has requested a release on multiple occasions over the past month and requested that he only wanted to be selected and used on the wing.

However, confilicting speculation has emerged from various outlets that Simonsson never requested three releases, has no issue playing in the centres and the main problem was about not being in the club's best line-up going forward.

Simonsson has yet to comment on the situation.

He remains contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season.