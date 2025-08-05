An outside back for the Parramatta Eels has reportedly requested a release from the club despite being contracted for another two seasons until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

One of the first players that Jason Ryles extended at the backend of last year after he was handed the coaching reins, Bailey Simonsson, has been a consistent and reliable player in the club's backline over the past four seasons.

Formerly with the Canberra Raiders, the injury-plagued outside back recently reached his 100-game milestone but has been overlooked in recent weeks and has only gone on to play two matches in first-grade since Round 10.

Expected to be called into the line-up this week after scoring four tries in the NSW Cup, he was overlooked in favour of Jordan Samrani and it is now being reported by NRL Tonight that he requested a release from the Parramatta Eels.

The reason behind his decision to request a release is unknown at this stage.

He has also not been linked to any team but has connections to the Gold Coast Titans due to his close relationship with former Raiders teammate Harley Smith-Shields.

"That for me is very puzzling cause Bailey has been one of key signings we've had for the last couple of years," ex-Eels front-rower Tim Mannah said on NRL Tonight after the news broke.

"He's always done a job for us, so I don't know what the story is there, but I'm a huge fan of Bailey's as well, and I think he's got the right to be in the team."