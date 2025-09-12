The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the re-signing of Josh Papalii through to the end of the 2026 NRL season, and likely the end of his career.

The prop was originally resigned to leaving the club and finishing his career in the English Super League, but the script has flipped in recent months.

First, he was linked to the Newcastle Knights, then, after being picked in the Queensland State of Origin squad for Game 3 of this year's series by coach Billy Slater, who praised his experience and 'aura', discussions were opened with the Raiders over the possibility of an extension.

That has now come to pass, with the Raiders confirming Papalii, who is the club's most-capped player, will continue for another year.

It comes on the heels of the Newcastle Knights confirming they had signed young Raiders forward Trey Mooney, who asked for a release after Papalii began negotiations over a contract extension.

It means the minor premiers will head into 2026 with the same middle third as this year, with Papalii to be joined by Corey Horsburgh and captain Joseph Tapine, as well as bench players Morgan Smithies and Ata Mariota.

Papalii said 2025 being a "year to remember" had played a part in his extension.

“Canberra has been a massive part of my life for the last 16-17 years, and to extend for one more year is such an honour,” Papalii said.

“I just want to keep performing and show people why I'm staying on for another year.”

“It's definitely been a year to remember for myself, with being recalled into Origin and winning there and then the milestone of being the most-capped Raider. That means a lot to me.

“I think the biggest thing is I moved here as a young boy and became a man,” he said. “I'm married and have kids now and most of my kids have been born here so it would have been hard to say goodbye.”

“At the same time, you want to leave a good impression on the players next up and hopefully I can do that.”

Ricky Stuart, who has proven himself time and time again as one of the most loyal coaches in the game, said it was an easy decision to re-sign Papalii.

"Josh will already go down as one of the greatest ever players to wear a Raiders jersey, and he deserves another year playing for the club which he loves,” Stuart said.

"Josh has had a fantastic season for us, and his efforts on the field and his leadership off it made it an easy decision to sign him for another year."

“He is an inspirational figure for all our players. Josh quietly goes about his work, and off the field has a great effect on the younger boys in shaping their futures.