New Zealand Warriors utility Dylan Walker has had his charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

In his first season at the club, Walker has been used in the five-eighth role in recent weeks, but was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes during the club's clash against the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day in Round 8.

The tackle - a head slam against Eliesa Katoa at the end of the first half - saw coach Andrew Webster dispute the sin bin in the post game press conference, and the NRL's judiciary agreed with him, at least on the severity of the offence.

The match review committee handed Walker a Grade 2 charge on Wednesday morning, with the former Manly Sea Eagle looking at a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea, or three weeks if he went to the judiciary and lost.

However, his downgrade, back to a Grade 1 charge, will see him simply pay a $2500 fine and be free to line up this weekend when the Warriors face the Sydney Roosters on a five-day turnaround back at home in Auckland.

Walker appeared via video link from Auckland during the judiciary hearing, which lasted over two hours on Thursday afternoon following the earlier than usual start time of 4pm.

He has been named to play at five-eighth once again against the Roosters, continuing his halves combination with the in-form Shaun Johnson as the club look to get back into the winners circle after their loss to Melbourne.

The news of Walker being free to play comes as a major boost to the Warriors, who have lost all of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jazz Tevaga and Tohu Harris for this weekend's game through injuries sustained on Anzac Day.

The clash, to be played at Mt Smart Stadium, is set to kick-off at 2pm (AEST) - 4pm (local) on Sunday afternoon.