Two players have reportedly inked multi-year deals with the Bulldogs, with the club set to confirm the signings within the next couple of weeks.

This follows Phil Gould's statement that the club will announce eight or nine new signings in the next couple of weeks and comes after the Bulldogs had a disappointing season.

Finishing in 15th place only in front of the Dragons and Wests Tigers, the club garnered constant media attention for their on-field problems as well as issues off the field.

After losing Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers), Jake Averillo (The Dolphins), Kyle Flanagan (Dragons) and Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC), the club is set to announce two new signings.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Kurt Mann and Drew Hutchison have accepted multi-year deals from Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould, according to club sources.

Mann has played as a forward in his more recent games for the Knights, splitting his time between lock forward and hooker, where he has had to fill in alongside Phoenix Crossland following the injury to Jayden Brailey.

It is understood that he has passed his medical examination and is set to sign with the Bulldogs on a two-year deal, however nothing has been confirmed.

After receiving interest from both the Bulldogs and Dragons, the former club has reportedly won the race for the off-contract Sydney Roosters utility.

A former U20s New South Wales representative, Hutchison joined the Roosters in 2019 following a stint with Leigh Centurions.

Initially brought in as a backup to Luke Keary, he has transformed into a player who has a high football IQ and can slot into a number of positions with ease.

It has also been reported by the Herald that Wests Tigers forward Alex Twal could be on the Bulldogs' radar.

Twal has been granted permission to speak to rival teams and is one of the current longest-serving players at the Wests Tigers. The Bulldogs aren't the only club interested in his services with the Manly Sea Eagles also reportedly interested.