Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs dummy-half Jake Turpin has reportedly decided on his future, knocking back an offer to join a rival team for the 2026 NRL season.

Linked with a move to the Manly Sea Eagles, News Corp is reporting that Turpin has decided to turn down a two-year contract from the club and has instead decided to remain at Belmore, where he is set to be handed an extension.

While he has only featured in three matches during this year's campaign and a further four games after arriving at the club following a one-year stint with the Sydney Roosters, Turpin will continue to contend with Bailey Hayward for the dummy-half role.

At 28 years of age, he will also provide valuable experience to the younger hooker's coming through the ranks, having played over 80 matches in the NRL and also spent time in the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos systems.

While Turpin has turned down a move to the Sea Eagles, teammate Blake Wilson has agreed to join the club on a two-year contract from 2026 onwards.

A handy back-up winger, Wilson is only 24 and still relatively at the beginning of his career, having only ever made 27 appearances in first-grade.

However, the Noosa Pirates junior is set to depart the Bulldogs at the end of the season and move to a new club for a change of scenery as he looks to push for a regular spot in an NRL side.

This will see him contend with Clayton Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Tom Trbojevic and Tommy Talau for a spot in the back-line.

"I want to stay. I love the club and I love all the boys and the supporters are great as well," Wilson told Zero Tackle in May.

"If I can stay, I definitely want to stay... I love how we train, and it's everything I want to be a part of."