Seven games in Round 20 brought with them five unanimous MVPs, and with Payne Haas out injured, his competition continue to close the game in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.

The Broncos will be sweating on having their star prop back on the park in the coming weeks, with Haas setting the competition on fire during the first half of the season.

The New South Wales Blues representative still holds the lead in our MVP race on the back of his barnstorming start to the year, but that lead has been cut to just 27 votes now, with Scott Drinkwater turning in another outstanding performance to grab second spot.

His 19 votes moves him ahead of Nicho Hynes, who failed to score in the Sharks' heavy loss to the New Zealand Warriors across the Tasman. Meanwhile, Shaun Johnson grabbed 20 votes in the same game, and is now within 50 votes of Haas to sit in fourth spot.

Johnson was joined as a unanimous man of the match according to our four judges by Kalyn Ponga, Adam Reynolds, Izack Tago and Bryce Cartwright.

The other games saw Valentine Holmes split honours with Scott Drinkwater in the Cowboys' win over the Manly Sea Eagles, while Xavier Coates and Harry Grant split honours for the Melbourne Storm after their win over the hapless Sydney Roosters.

Elsewhere in the top ten, Addin Fonua-Blake grabbed five votes to sit alongside Clint Gutherson in equal fifth, while Dylan Edwards managed a four-vote tally to sit in equal seventh alongside David Fifita.

Reece Walsh's suspension and the Origin period has kicked him down to ninth spot, while votes for Ponga, Grant and Cameron Munster have them snapping at the heels of the top ten.

Here are all the votes from Round 20.

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Top Ten

