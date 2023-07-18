Seven games in Round 20 brought with them five unanimous MVPs, and with Payne Haas out injured, his competition continue to close the game in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.
The Broncos will be sweating on having their star prop back on the park in the coming weeks, with Haas setting the competition on fire during the first half of the season.
The New South Wales Blues representative still holds the lead in our MVP race on the back of his barnstorming start to the year, but that lead has been cut to just 27 votes now, with Scott Drinkwater turning in another outstanding performance to grab second spot.
His 19 votes moves him ahead of Nicho Hynes, who failed to score in the Sharks' heavy loss to the New Zealand Warriors across the Tasman. Meanwhile, Shaun Johnson grabbed 20 votes in the same game, and is now within 50 votes of Haas to sit in fourth spot.
Johnson was joined as a unanimous man of the match according to our four judges by Kalyn Ponga, Adam Reynolds, Izack Tago and Bryce Cartwright.
The other games saw Valentine Holmes split honours with Scott Drinkwater in the Cowboys' win over the Manly Sea Eagles, while Xavier Coates and Harry Grant split honours for the Melbourne Storm after their win over the hapless Sydney Roosters.
Elsewhere in the top ten, Addin Fonua-Blake grabbed five votes to sit alongside Clint Gutherson in equal fifth, while Dylan Edwards managed a four-vote tally to sit in equal seventh alongside David Fifita.
Reece Walsh's suspension and the Origin period has kicked him down to ninth spot, while votes for Ponga, Grant and Cameron Munster have them snapping at the heels of the top ten.
Here are all the votes from Round 20.
Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Greg Marzhew
|3
|Dominic Young
|Greg Marzhew
|Bradman Best
|Dominic Young
|2
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Tyson Frizell
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|Tyson Frizell
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|3
|Jacob Kiraz
|Brendan Piakura
|Brendan Piakura
|Brendan Piakura
|2
|Jake Averillo
|Ezra Mam
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Brendan Piakura
|Jake Averillo
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Valentine Holmes
|Semi Valemei
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Lachlan Croker
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|Lachlan Croker
|Valentine Holmes
|Lachlan Croker
|1
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Semi Valemei
|Reuben Garrick
|Semi Valemei
Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Xavier Coates
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Harry Grant
|Cameron Munster
|Daniel Tupou
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Josh King
|Daniel Tupou
|1
|Joseph Manu
|Jahrome Hughes
|Joseph Manu
|Cameron Munster
New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|4
|Wayde Egan
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Rocco Berry
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Rocco Berry
|Rocco Berry
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Wayde Egan
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Wayde Egan
|1
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Wayde Egan
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|4
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|Kodi Nikorima
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Moses Leota
|Kodi Nikorima
|2
|Jarome Luai
|Moses Leota
|Dylan Edwards
|Moses Leota
|1
|Moses Leota
|Dylan Edwards
|Euan Aitken
|Dylan Edwards
Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Bryce Cartwright
|Junior Paulo
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|4
|Junior Paulo
|Bryce Cartwright
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|3
|Brendan Hands
|Jayden Campbell
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Jayden Campbell
|Brendan Hands
|Phillip Sami
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Phillip Sami
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|197
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|19
|172
|3
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|162
|4
|Shaun
Johnson
|20
|149
|5
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|131
|5
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|8
|131
|7
|David
Fifita
|0
|130
|7
|Dylan
Edwards
|4
|130
|9
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|129
|10
|Cody
Walker
|0
|123
Click here to view the full leaderboard