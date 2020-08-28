With Jack de Belin set to appear in court and the impending release of young gun Jason Saab, the Dragons are asking for a player swap or transfer fee being paid from a rival club interested in taking on Saab.

De Belin will appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday which could determine his playing future at the club.

De Belin’s playing future holds key to what the Dragons will do with their roster after this season and once they have found a suitable head coach replacement.

Should de Belin be able to play in 2021, the Warriors are said to be very interested in luring him over.

With two years left on his current deal, Saab’s impending departure means the Dragons don’t want him to leave for nothing.

For a fair chunk of 2020, Saab has pushed for a move away from the Dragons.

Saab has struggled with the travel to Wollongong for training and his family circumstances are what is preventing a move closer to the Dragons headquarters.

Saab has attracted interest from rivals the Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles for much of they year, but the Dragons want a player swap in return.

“It’s worth noting that contrary to media reports Jason Saab has not been granted a release at the end of the season,” CEO Ryan Webb wrote in an update to Dragons members on Thursday.

“Although we will consider allowing him to depart on compassionate grounds if we were to receive a commensurate compensation in the form of a player and/or cash consideration.”

It’s understood the Dragons won’t be necessarily just searching for a player of similar positioning to Saab in a player swap deal, but will also explore players to boost the Dragons on the edges and in their middle forwards stocks.