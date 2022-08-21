St George Illawarra prop George Burgess has made his return to the rugby league field after spending time in rehab for gambling and mental health issues.

Burgess’ mother shared the pictures of Burgess playing and socializing after the game on social media.

Burgess has not played in the NRL since Round 8 and had been dealing with allegations he sexually touched a woman at her Sydney home in March.

News Corp reports the allegation claims that Burgess “sexually touched a woman’s bottom without her consent” in the late hours. Burgess has already entered a not guilty plea, and his lawyer had argued there was a ‘significant dispute’ about what had occurred.

Despite the allegations and impending court date, Burgess was not stood down under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy as the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years if conviction is secured.

Though the club has confirmed that the investigation and Burgess’ time in rehab are unrelated, this is the first time he’s been seen publicly since entering the facility in June.

Burgess – the 2013 NRL Rookie of the Year – has made just four appearances in first grade since his return from a Super League stint for Wigan. His time back home was cut short following surgery on his hip.

While Burgess is unlikely to return to first grade this year, reports have previously suggested he could be on the move after failing to assert himself in the Dragons’ squad.