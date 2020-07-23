Dragons prop Josh Kerr has signed on for another three years, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Kerr has played 10 games in 2020 and has made 17 first grade appearances throughout his young career.

Kerr said it was a dream to sign on with the Dragons.

“This new deal is something I’ve been working towards for a while now. To extend my time with the Dragons for another three years is what dreams are made of,” Kerr told the club website.

“I’ve been at the Dragons almost four years now, and the culture that’s been built in that period has been incredible. To be sticking around is something special. I feel at home.

“I’m very grateful for everything the Dragons have done for me. It’s been a long and tough journey but the club, Mary (coach Paul McGregor), the coaching and performance staff have stuck by me and shown a lot of faith in me,” Kerr added.

“I’m lucky that I have been able to start repaying them now [on the field]. It’s time now to keep chipping away at my craft and make sure I’m getting better every week.”

Dragons lis boss Ian Millward said he was extremely pleased that Kerr had chosen to re-sign with the club.

“Josh has real character about him off the field and we are very excited that he has made this commitment to the Dragons. All through negotiations it was clear he wanted to remain with the club despite the interest from numerous clubs,” Millward said.

“He’s been in our organisation for three seasons now and every season we have seen improvement in him. He’s now receiving more minutes as a regular in our first grade team and we’re extremely pleased to tie him up.

“Josh is one of the quickest forwards in our squad and with all the rule changes occurring this season too, it’s become increasingly noticeable the impact he has had on quickening our ruck given his ability to play the ball quickly.”

Kerr joins Jackson Ford, Mikaele Ravalawa, Zac Lomax and Adam Clune in re-signing with the club.