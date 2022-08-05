James Graham's tenure with St George Illawarra has come to an official end following reports that the joint venture entity had opted to cut ties with the Englishman as part of a wider facelift.

Since hanging up his boots at the cessation of the 2020 season, the 36-year-old traded a role in the Dragons' forward pack to one tasked with sculpting it, acting as the club's elite talent pathways mentor.

Across the course of his brief stint in the role, Graham was lauded for his ability to prompt a rise in performance from a myriad of his former teammates.

According to reports from News Corp, the Merseyside native is said to have been caught unawares by the Dragons' change in direction.

While the Dragons have now turned their focus to finding Graham's successor, the fiery forward-turned-pundit remains linked with stewardship roles elsewhere, namely with the English international team ahead of the World Cup on home soil.

Graham's is far from the only head to roll between Kogarah and Wollongong's coast, with Red V assistants Peter Gentle and Mathew Head alerted to the fact that their services were seen as surplus to requirements next season.

Each of the aforementioned trio will remain on in their current roles until the completion of the Dragons' present campaign.

Graham donned the club's famous colours on 52 occasions between stints at both St Helens and Canterbury.