The St George Illawarra Dragons have opened preliminary contract negotiations with one of their most important pieces.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the club is keen on extending veteran hooker Damien Cook, as the Dragons look to retain the former NSW Blues star beyond the end of the 2026 season.

Cook, who turns 36 later this year, is off-contract at season's end, with early discussions centred around a one-year extension that would keep him in the Red V until the end of 2027.

After returning to the Dragons in 2025 following nine seasons at South Sydney, Cook was one of the club's most consistent performers in a difficult campaign, playing all 24 games in a side that finished third-last in Shane Flanagan's second season in charge.

Despite speculation Cook could consider retirement after a decorated 240-game NRL career, the veteran hooker is understood to be keen on playing on, with St George Illawarra viewing his experience as vital during a significant rebuild.

It is unknown where this leaves star hooker Jacob Liddle in his quest to earn a starting NRL role, however, it's clear that Cook's leadership is highly regarded at the Dragons.