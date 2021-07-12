The St George Illawarra Dragons have taken a step to ensure they handle their period of mass suspensions this morning, announcing the short-term signing of Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

The Warriors' youngster will be with the Dragons from today until the end of July as the club and competition relocates to Queensland.

It means he will likely be eligible for St George Illawarra's next three games, which will see the Red V take on the Manly Sea Eagles, Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs. Locations of all three games are yet to be confirmed as the NRL scrambles to re-shape the competition as 12 clubs move to Queensland on the back of Sydney's worsening COVID situation.

The Dragons are due to have 12 players serve a one-match suspension over the next month, while Paul Vaughan has also had his contract torn up by the club.

Taunoa-Brown has played 28 games at the Warriors, having made his debut late in 2019. He has played nine games this year, but of late, has been struggling to crack the Warriors starting 17.

JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

Prop Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 54.3

All Run Metres 0.3

Tackle Breaks 0.1

Offloads

The 24-year-old's last game came against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 12.

St George Illawarra general manager of football Ben Haran thanked the Warriors in a statement, but also said it would be a positive move for both clubs.

”We have worked with the Warriors in recent days to make this happen and wish to thank them for their cooperation in allowing us to sign Jamayne," Haran said.

"It's an added benefit for the Warriors that we can provide Jamayne with game time he might not have seen otherwise over the coming period.

"There is no doubt that Jamayne is up to the challenges that the NRL presents and look forward to having him feature against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles this Friday night."