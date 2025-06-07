The Dolphins may have demolished the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night by scoring more than 50 points, but the win came at a cost with a key player sustaining an injury in the affair.

Winning 56-6, The Dolphins may be without Max Plath for next week's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys after he aggravated an MCL injury that he carried into the game.

At this stage, it looks positive for Plath, but if it is confirmed that he sustained a further sprain, he could spend a few weeks on the sidelines, according to NRL Physio.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf also confirmed that front-rower Daniel Saifiti won't be available for selection next week as he looks to return back to the field for the first time since Round 8.

Meanwhile, the news for the St George Illawarra Dragons went from bad to worse, with winger Christian Tuipulotu suffering a hamstring injury in the opening half - the same injury that sidelined him for seven weeks.

"Hamstrings. That is something else we will need to review. We gave him an extra week (off) and it is really frustrating from a coach's perspective. It is an area we are not flush with," coach Shane Flanagan said.

"To lose your winger in the first half is really difficult.It throws the whole rhythm of the team out."

Forward Raymond Faitala-Mariner could also be set for a stint on the sidelines after exiting the field due to shortness of breath. Reports emerged on Saturday that he was sent to hospital.

"I think it was something like an asthma attack and pretty bad. I haven't got any details just yet," Flanagan added.