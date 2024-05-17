The St. George Illawarra Dragons are making a significant push to bring back renowned recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan, a move that could reshape the club's recruitment strategy.

Currently serving as the recruitment manager for the Dolphins, O'Sullivan has yet to finalise a deal with the Dragons, though an offer has been extended.

Since Shane Flanagan took over as coach, the Dragons have struggled to secure top-tier talent, missing out on high-profile players such as Joseph Manu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Tom Dearden, Sunia Turuva and Heilum Luki.

The club has also faced internal challenges, with both Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax requesting releases at different times.

O'Sullivan began his career with the Dragons as a player in the lower grades and later as a coach before moving on to various recruitment roles across the NRL. His extensive experience and successful track record have made him a highly sought-after figure in the game.

NRL journalist Michael Carayannis discussed the potential impact of O'Sullivan's return on SEN 1170 indicating his deep connections within the game.

“The Dragons are trying to get him (O'Sullivan) back,” Carayannis revealed.

“There's been some criticism around the Dragons roster of late and their inability to attract certain players and Peter O'Sullivan has those tentacles far and wide in terms of being able to identify players but also being able to recruit at the top end. The Dragons have put an offer to Peter O'Sullivan, he's just mulling over that offer trying to decide if he wants to return to the Dragons or not. He would be the highest paid (recruitment manager) in the game.”

O'Sullivan's influence has been pivotal for The Dolphins, where he played a crucial role in constructing the roster of the NRL's newest team, currently ranked fourth on the ladder.

It is understood that O'Sullivan's close relationship with Shane Flanagan could be instrumental in finalising the deal.

In response to recent recruitment challenges, including missing out on Panthers' flyer Sunia Turuva and the impending departure of Zac Lomax to the Parramatta Eels, the Dragons have moved to re-sign fullback Tyrell Sloan on a two-year deal, as reported by the SMH.

Currently sitting 11th overall, the Dragons have a bye this week and will miss out on participating in Magic Round.