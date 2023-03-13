The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed contract extensions for both Toby and Ryan Couchman, with Ryan to receive a promotion into the Top 30.

Toby made his NRL debut on Sunday evening in the Dragons' first game of the year after an injury to Jack de Belin.

Impressing off the bench in the Round 2 win over the Gold Coast Titans, Toby cracked north of 100 metres in 11 strong carries of the football during the contest.

Able to play in the middle or the edge, it was confirmed last week that he had been promoted to the Top 30, and he now has a contract extension to boot through to the end of the 2025 season.

Ryan has also been confirmed as a contracted player with the Red V until the end of 2025, albeit on different terms.

The youngster, who played his junior football at the same club as Toby at the Thirroul Butchers, has been added to the development list for 2023, and will be part of the Top 30 in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"Prior to Toby's debut there was great news for our club to be able to extend the contracts of both Toby and Ryan for a further season through to the end of the 2025 season," Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran said in a club statement.

"They're the style of players with their work ethic, humility and character that we'll continue to build the club around over the coming seasons.

"Their potential for development is great and we look forward to seeing this happen over the coming seasons."

Toby could keep his spot in first grade for a Round 3 clash with the Brisbane Broncos, with teams to be named on Tuesday afternoon.