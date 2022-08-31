The St. George Illawarra Dragons have identified two more targets to fill their hooker void as Andrew McCullough continues to mull over retirement, despite being contracted to the club for next season.

A veteran of 308 NRL games, the former Bronco will turn 33 before trials begin next year, however he may play his final first-grade match as soon as this weekend, against his former side.

After suffering a medial ligament injury less than a fortnight ago, it was believed McCullough's season and potentially career were finished, however the hooker has been name in jersey 19 amongst the Red V's reserves, leaving the door ajar for the 32 year-old to face his former club, Brisbane.

While it was revealed earlier in the week that the club was eyeing off former Dragon Reece Robson, according to WWOS, two more number nines are reportedly being eyed off by the club - and they could potentially sign both.

Jake Turpin will have a direct audition for the club, named as Brisbane's starting hooker to face the Dragons in Wollongong, the only club with Turpin on their radar after Newcastle's interest swayed to Broncos team mate Tyson Gamble.

Off contract at season's end and told to look elsewhere by coach Kevin Walters, the Red V could be the hooker's last NRL hope before Super League and reserve grade sides start coming into play.

Jacob Liddle is the other name being monitored by the club. Unlike Turpin, Liddle is under contract in 2023 with the Wests Tigers, however it's believed the club would grant him an early release if requested due to the impending arrival of Api Koroisau.

Unable to crack the wooden-spoon-bound Wests Tigers lineup, Liddle is reportedly open to a move if it means getting minutes in first-grade.

A lack of suitors for both out-of-favour rakes could play into the Dragons' hands, who were forced to name half Jayden Sullivan at hooker this week in McCullough's absence.