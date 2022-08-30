With concerns over the playing future of injured Andrew McCullough and their No.9 options looking slim, the St George Illawarra Dragons are said to be closely monitoring the contract situation of North Queensland Cowboys dummy-half Reece Robson.

Robson made his NRL debut for the Dragons, but left the Red V at the end of 2019 after struggling for opportunities behind Cameron McInnes.

But McInnes would also leave the club just a year later, and though the Dragons recruited an experienced and capable replacement in McCullough, depth issues were immediately exposed.

Though Jayden Sullivan has filled the role admirably since McCullough and Moses Mbye were injured, the club know it’s an area they need to address.

“Jacob Liddle’s one (the club are monitoring),” NewsCorp’s Brent Read told Triple M.

“The other guy they’re really keeping an eye on… is Reece Robson, the Cowboys hooker.”

“He’s a former Dragon, played 20’s there alongside a few of those guys.

“He’s got one year left on his deal, on November 1 he’s able to sign with another club. I reckon if he’s still off-contract or doesn’t extend with the Cowboys… I expect the Dragons to have a red hot go at him.”

Despite initially having to bide his time behind Jake Granville in North Queensland, Robson has taken his opportunities with both hands, playing every single game over the past two seasons and being a huge part of the club’s turnaround from 15th to the top four.

“He’s an interesting one, I think it was this year (the Cowboys) offered him around,” Read said.

“They were shopping around and then suddenly hit form and took off. He was in the extended squad and they’ve tried to extend him… but he’s off talks at least until after the season’s over.”

Though Robson has a connection to the Dragons, Read said the Cowboys wouldn’t let him go without a fight.

“He’s been outstanding and I know they’re desperate to keep him up there.

“It’s a real issue moving forward (for the Dragons) if McCullough retires or if he does go around again.

“Beyond that, no, I don’t think there’s a hooker coming through the system there.”