The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed State of Origin representative centre Valentine Holmes will miss the remainder of the 2025 NRL season with a shoulder injury.\r\n\r\nReports over the last 48 hours suggested the Dragons were weighing up how to treat Holmes' injury, with some suggestions he would only take a few weeks off before returning.\r\n\r\nHowever, it has now been confirmed by the joint-venture outfit that he has suffered a rotator cuff tear in his left shoulder and will require surgery.\r\n\r\nThe injury\u00a0occurred during the Round 19 game against the\u00a0Sydney Roosters, which resulted in\u00a0yet another loss for the Red V.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768290"]\r\n\r\nWith finals hopes rapidly diminishing for the red and white, they have moved to begin Holmes' rehabilitation as quickly as possible, with the hope he will be available for the start of the 2026 pre-season in November.\r\n\r\nHolmes was named for this weekend's clash at Homebush with the Canterbury Bulldogs, but will now need to be replaced with 18th man Corey Allan likely to have a run of games through to the end of the season.\r\n\r\nNick Tsougranis, who debuted in Round 15 against the Cronulla Sharks and has since had his contract extended and upgraded by the club, as well as versatile outside back Mathew Feagai are also part of the 22-man squad and could be called into the side.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768302"]\r\n\r\nThe Dragons have a host of injuries around the club at the back end of the season, and are currently taking a different approach to the recovery of prop Toby Couchman, who will need surgery on his shoulder at some point but is set to attempt a return to play before the end of the campaign.\r\n\r\nHolmes' injury will also likely rule him out of contention for the end-of-year Ashes series in England, with the Kangaroos playing a bilateral Test series against England for the first time in over two decades.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Dragons' back, who is fresh off a Queensland\u00a0State of Origin series win, likely would have been a walk-up starter for the side, who are still without a confirmed coach.\r\n\r\nInstead, and with Stephen Crichton likely to represent Samoa, the likes of Origin debutant Robert Toia, South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, or even Bradman Best, could come into contention for the Kangaroos.