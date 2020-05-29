Dragons coach Paul McGregor has revealed that hooker Issac Luke wasn’t picked to play against his old side the New Zealand Warriors due to a COVID-19 scare.

Luke’s commission from the St George Illawarra line-up came as a surprise for the clash with the Warriors at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Saturday.

However, McGregor confirmed to reporters that Luke fell sick and was tested for coronavirus.

“He’s missed three of the last nine sessions,” McGregor told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s been tested for coronavirus and he’s missed two of the last six (training sessions).”

Regardless of his illness, Luke faces a battle to crack back into the Dragons line-up when health.

The 33-year old started at hooker in both of the Dragons opening games, but looks set to move to the bench with skipper and first-choice No. 9 Cameron McInnes returning from injury.

Luke is off-contract with the Dragons at the end of the season.