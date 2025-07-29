The St George Illawarra Dragons have copped yet another injury blow, with ten of their Top 30 now unavailable due to injury.

Youngster Nick Tsougranis, who was recently upgraded and re-signed with the club, is the latest to suffer an injury after limping off during the weekend's NSW Cup game against the Newtown Jets with an ankle issue.

The incident - which saw the Dragons centre, who can also play second-row, make a tackle - seemed totally innocuous, but Tsougranis got up grimacing and took no further part in the game.

The young gun is now believed to have suffered a syndesmosis injury per The Daily Telegraph, with reports suggesting he will miss at least four weeks, but could well take no further part in the season.

The Dragons are all but out of the race to play in the finals in first grade, but the reserve grade side sits in second spot on the NSW Cup ladder and is guaranteed to play knockout rugby league in that competition.

The injury to Tsougranis, as well as the numerous first-grade call-ups that have been needed, will leave the Dragons struggling to field anything near their best side in that competition.

The blow for Tsougranis also comes with Toby Couchman's season being ruled as complete.

He was going to attempt to return from a shoulder dislocation, but the report states he will now need surgery on the injury, leaving him unfit for contact until at least the start of the pre-season.

The young forward was a shining light for the Red V during the first half of the year before running into injury issues, and will aim to return next year alongside a host of talent sidelined, including brother Ryan and another young gun forward in Dylan Egan.

The quartet shape a large part of the future at the Dragons, with young back Sione Finau and Origin player Valentine Holmes also out for the remainder of the season.

Jaydn Su'A, Christian Tuipulotu, Nathan Lawson and Tom Eisenhuth, who retired earlier this year, also remain out. Lawson is due back in the coming weeks, in a minor boost for the battling club, who also face one of the trickiest runs to the finish line.

» RELATED: Six weeks to go: Every NRL team's run home, predicted final ladder

Sitting in 12th place, the Dragons would likely need to win six from six to have even the smallest chance of playing finals footy, with the club to face the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers on the run to the finish line.

The Red V are still in danger of winning the wooden spoon too in what would be a historic lowlight for the joint-venture, with Shane Flanagan's side just two points clear of the bottom after Round 21.