Andrew Fifita may be on the verge of linking up with twin brother David in 2023 after the Super League prop announced his departure from Wakefield at season's end.

David has featured in over 140 games for Wakefield Trinity since joining the club in 2016, immediately stamping himself as a cult hero in England due to his barnstorming performances, including a handful of long-range tries for the middle forward.

He announced his departure from Wakefield on social media, tweeting out "This is the end of an era! What a ride it has been!! Looking forward to what lies ahead…. Sincerely yours, Big Bopper".

🤙🏽BIG BOPPERS FAREWELL🤙🏽

When: Thursday 25th August

Where: be well support stadium (Belle vue) This is the end of an era! What a ride it has been!! Looking forward to what lies ahead…. Sincerely yours Big Bopper#lastdance pic.twitter.com/xQKlvsgbt4 — David fifita (@david_fifita_) August 23, 2022

It's understood that David is leaning towards a return to Australia in 2023, putting a team-up with twin brother Andrew firmly on the cards.

The NRL premiership-winner announced his upcoming departure from the Sharks at the end of the season on Tuesday, drawing the curtain on an incredibly impactful 11 year stint in the Shire.

Announcing their club exits within 12 hours of each other could just be a grand coincidence, however with both reportedly preferring to play on in 2023, the 33-year-olds are seemingly a massive chance of linking up in 2023.

Whether it be in the NRL or potentially even local league, the duo are preparing to bid professional rugby league farewell in the near future.

Andrew hinted at a potential return to the Wests Tigers while speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club he made 39 appearances for during his first two seasons in the NRL.

“I see ‘Sheensy’ (Tim Sheens) is back so it might be a reunion.

"It would be nice. I wouldn’t throw it out the window. They haven’t made the semis since I’ve left, which is a cheeky little shot from me.

“If I go one more year, I’m not there to win you a comp, I’m there to help grow the club, the team, grow the young ones and help them get there. I’m the guy who comes off the bench and flies into people for ten, 20 or 30 minutes, and do a job. It’s all about giving back.”

Andrew's partner Nikkita has a year left on her university studies, adding another reason for the Sharks prop to remain in Australia as opposed to a Super League stint before retiring.

Melbourne Storm are also on the hunt for forwards following the impending departures of Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Brandon Smith and Felise Kaufusi, linked to Liam Martin as they continue to plug holes in their 2023 roster.

The Fifita twins fit Craig Bellamy's usual forward targets, opting to spend modestly on underperforming middle-forwards and turning the likes of Bryan Norrie, Jason Ryles and Josh King into consistent front-rowers within their system.

It's still uncertain whether the brothers will represent Tonga at the end of season World Cup, with neither twin having played an international since before the global pandemic.