Dolphins veteran forward Kenneath Bromwich has name-dropped three 'Players to Watch' for the 2025 NRL season as the club enters a new era under Kristian Woolf as coach and Tom Gilbert as captain.

The Dolphins are ushering in a new era under Kristian Woolf, who took over from Wayne Bennett as head coach and are hoping this season marks the first time they are able to play finals football in September.

Despite making several new signings, Daniel Saifiti, Junior Tupou, and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, the club will still rely heavily on the younger members of its squad after narrowly missing out on reaching the NRL Finals in 2023 and 2024.

Speaking with Zero Tackle, veteran Dolphins forward Kenneath Bromwich named three 'Players to Watch' in 2025 after he was impressed with them during pre-season training.

Surprisingly, only one of the individuals named by Bromwich has made his NRL debut. Meanwhile, the other two are coming off good seasons in the QLD Cup and Mal Meninga Cup competitions.

"There's a few boys that have been pretty impressive (during the pre-season)," Bromwich told Zero Tackle.

"John [Fineanganofo] came off the bench and played a bit of hooker has been training pretty good.

"Harrison Graham has been good (and) the fullback Tevita [Naufahu] has been having a pretty good pre-season.

"There's a bunch of boys I can name but I think they need to keep training and working hard an it'll work out for them."

Bromwich's praise of Graham comes as he enters the final season of his contract.

However, he remains behind Jeremy Marshall-King and Kurt Donoghoe for the dummy-half role and reports emerged last year that his tenure looks set to come to a close at the end of 2025.

Most notably known as the first-ever signing for The Dolphins, Graham has only featured six times in the NRL - all coming in 2023 - but is still young and has been a prominent piece in the QLD Cup for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Coming off the interchange bench in 14 of his 17 matches last season, he scored seven tries, provided six try assists and four line-break assists, made 445 tackles and 705 total running metres.

"He's been training really good this pre-season," Bromwich added on Harrison Graham.

"He has really stepped up from last year to this year and I think if he does get an opportunity he will take it."