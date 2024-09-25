The Dolphins' maiden signing has reportedly been granted permission to negotiate with rival teams as they enter a new era under Kristian Woolf.

Wayne Bennett's departure as head coach will allow Woolf to take over the coaching reins and rebuild the side as The Dolphins look to make the NRL Finals series for the first time in history.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Elijah Rasmussen, Aublix Tawha, Junior Tupou, and Daniel Saifiti (reported but not confirmed) have joined the club's roster, which means some players will have to make way.

Contracted for a further 12 months, Harrison Graham has been granted permission by the club to speak with rival teams as his tenure at The Dolphins looks set to come to a close, per The Courier Mail.

Only 23, Graham is likely to find multiple suitors for his services and is a great choice as the second or third dummy-half option.

An U18s and U19s Origin representative for Queensland, Graham was the first-ever signing for the club and has since gone on to feature in six appearances - all of them coming in 2023.

Failing to register an NRL appearance this season, he spent the year with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup, coming off the interchange bench in 14 of his 17 matches.

During the year, he scored seven tries, provided six try assists and four line-break assists, made 445 tackles and 705 total running metres.