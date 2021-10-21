The NRL's 17th side, The Dolphins have been flooded by critics for after dropping their Redcliffe association in the franchise's name.

More recently though, reports have emerged outlining that local leaders such as Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery are more than willing to drop vital funding to the Dolphins after their recent decision regarding the club's name.

The Moreton Bay council along with former NRL great Petero Civoniceva and Federal politician Peter Dutton all backed NRL's expansion for a second Brisbane side and additionally are a part of a group of people that want the 17th side to be named the Moreton Bay Dolphins, according to The Daily Telegraph.

While the Morton Bay council supported Redcliffe's bid by donating $10 million for the bid it seems that the Dolphins administration have bitten the hand that feeds them, when naming the franchise as, "The Dolphins".

Other prominent figures within the region have come out saying that being told that the team would be named the Morton Bay Dolphins was a contributing factor when supporting the bid.

Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery has had heated discussions with chairman Bob Jones and CEO Tony Murphy on Tuesday night demanding that the teamed be named the Moreton Bay Dolphins.

“NRL fans have a built-in bulls**t radar and this stinks, so whoever’s pushing this needs to take a step back and remember the region they represent,” Flannery said.

“The Dolphins have been a local institution for 74 years, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn them into a national icon and it’s a chance we can’t afford to miss.

“Our region has the same population as Penrith and Parramatta combined and every other team in the league is associated with a specific location.

“I accept that the title Redcliffe Dolphins will be retained for the QRL, but dropping Moreton Bay from the NRL title is just a rude slap in the face to locals.

“The Moreton Bay community has rallied around The Redcliffe Dolphins’ Bid, now it’s time for them to repay that loyalty.

“The entire reason Moreton Daily stadium has the seating capacity, lighting, and broadcast capabilities to be an NRL venue is because of Federal, State and Council investment.

“I’ve spoken with Bob and Tony and I think they’ve been on the receiving end of some very bad advice. It’s time to start playing like one of the big boys, not just on the field but also in the boardroom.

“The Dolphins would be the only team in the NRL that wasn’t attached to a specific city or region, which is insane.

“The Dolphins can help put Moreton Bay on the national map, I implore them to do that.”

Civoniceva, a 33-game Origin legend who grew up in the region, said the team had to have a name.

“Moreton Bay Dolphins is a no-brainer for me,” he said.

“The Dolphins supporters are as passionate as any fanbase in the game that I’ve experienced. In saying that, I do think we need wider appeal of the entire region, not just Redcliffe itself. This is so everyone gets on board to support the team.

“When the players run out onto Suncorp or Moreton Daily Stadium you want them to have a sense of pride in their jersey, in the people and region they represent.

“Footy’s built around that tribalism and if we want to be a team whose passion rivals that of anyone else in the competition then we need to have a sense of place and belonging.”

Moreover it seems that the only division in argument is with the Dolphins' administration and the general public. Former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons believes that the Dolphins could be going down a similar path that led to the demise of Super Rugby. FitzSimons noted that teams need a geographical base associated with the club as it provides identity, which fosters tribalism.

If the Dolphins continue to go through with not giving the 17th side a geographic based name such as Redcliffe or Moreton Bay, losing donors will become the least of their worries. As FitzSimons iterated, when Super Rugby clubs lost that association fans and punters lost interest with the product.