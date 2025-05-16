It seems Dolphins skipper Tom Gilbert's Origin fire hasn't been dampened following his two-year absence from the iconic series, with the rampaging backrower declaring he wants more.

Gilbert hasn't played for the QLD Maroons since 2023, with a dislocated shoulder and ACL rupture earning him a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

The young forward discussed how difficult it was to watch his state struggle while he was out injured, showcasing his passion for the Maroons jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In [2023] I got injured and didn't get to play out the series, which was a huge goal of mine, and to win a series playing all games [would be] massive," he told AAP.

“Last year I missed all of it and they lost, so that was definitely hard to watch as it was for any Queenslander."

At just 24 years of age, Gilbert has plenty of time to continue his hot streak for his Queensland side, with hopes of maintaining his 100% win rate in this year's series.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I got the opportunity, I'd take it with two hands, and it's my ambition to play for Queensland and win a series with them as a player."

Gilbert was handed the captaincy role at the Dolphins due to his impressive leadership skills off the field, qualities Queensland coach Billy Slater will certainly appreciate.

"The biggest thing now is how I play for the Dolphins and that will contribute to those goals [of winning an Origin series]," he said of his role at the Dolphins.

The two-time Maroon is known for his versatility amongst the forward pack, a fact that he touched on ahead of the team list selection on Monday.

“It doesn't matter to me too much [where I play in the forward pack]," he admitted.

“I actually did that role up at the Cowboys before I left, so I really enjoyed playing back-row and moving into the middle."

Gilbert is close to a must-have in this Queensland side, with many Maroons fans hoping he dons their state jersey come May 28's series opener.