The Dolphins are set to confirm the departures of nine players after narrowly missing out on making the 2025 NRL Finals series.\r\n\r\nWhile it was already confirmed that Harrison Graham (Newcastle Knights), Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons), Kenneath Bromwich (retired), Mark Nicholls (retired), Michael Waqa (Brisbane Broncos) and Peter Hola (Newcastle Knights) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Dolphins are set to reveal that three others will be joining them.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Courier-Mail, Aublix Tawha, Ryan Jackson, and Sean O'Sullivan are among the list of players that are set to be farwelled.\r\n\r\n \tDOLPHINS 2026 SQUAD\r\n\r\nA veteran playmaker, O'Sullivan is set to link up with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, while Tawha is on the verge of joining Queensland rivals, the Brisbane Broncos, after failing to find a Top 30 spot at the club.\r\n\r\nThe departures of these nine players coincide with the arrivals of Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos), Morgan Knowles (St Helens) and Brad Schneider (Panthers), all of whom will be part of the club's Top 30 roster next season.\r\n2026 Dolphins Full Squad and Best 17\r\n1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow\r\n2. Jamayne Isaako\r\n3. Selwyn Cobbo\r\n4. Herbie Farnworth\r\n5. Jack Bostock\r\n6. Kodi Nikorima\r\n7. Isaiya Katoa\r\n8. Daniel Saifiti\r\n9. Jeremy Marshall-King\r\n10. Thomas Flegler\r\n11. Tom Gilbert\r\n12. Felise Kaufusi\r\n13. Max Plath\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Jake Averillo\r\n15. Francis Molo\r\n16. Morgan Knowles\r\n17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki\r\n\r\nRest of squad\r\n18. Max Feagai\r\n19. Elijah Rasmussen\r\n20. Trai Fuller\r\n21. Kurt Donoghoe\r\n22. Ray Stone\r\n23. Oryn Keeley\r\n24. Sebastian Su'a\r\n25. James Walsh\r\n26. LJ Nonu\r\n27. Tevita Naufahu\r\n28. Brad Schneider\r\n29. Connelly Lemuelu\r\n30. No player signed.\r\n\r\n2026 development list\r\n1. John Fineanganofo